Former NFL Star Albert Haynesworth Reportedly Arrested

Former NFL defensive lineman Albert Haynesworth was reportedly arrested for alleged domestic violece and disorderly conduct on Monday.

According to TMZ, which broke the story, police were called to a home in Cleveland, Tennessee yesterday afternoon. The home belongs to the current boyfriend of Brittany Jackson, Haynesworth’s ex-girlfriend.

Haynesworth allegedly drove to the home with the intention of confronting Jackson and her new boyfriend. The 39-year-old did not physically assault either party, but was arrested after “posing a serious threat of causing bodily harm.”

Haynesworth was booked at the Bradley County Justice Center but has bonded out and is no longer in custody as of this afternoon.

Haynesworth, who played in the NFL from 2002-11, has dealt with numerous legal issues over the years, including a 2017 domestic incident in which Haynesworth accused Jackson of kicking him in the groin.

Haynesworth also alleged years of racial and physical abuse at the hands of Jackson, a former Tennessee women’s basketball player.

In 2019, Haynesworth announced he was ill and in “dire need” of a kidney transplant.