Former NFL Star Wants To Become College Head Coach

We’ve already seen Deion Sanders go from being an NFL cornerback to a college football head coach. Maybe Antonio Cromartie can do the same thing.

Cromartie, who made four Pro Bowls during his 11-year NFL career, has transitioned to the next phase of his football life. He just finished his first season as the cornerbacks coach at Texas A&M.

While the 37-year-old is just getting started as a coach, Cromartie has big plans. This afternoon, he tweeted them out to the world.

“I will be a [head coach] in the next five years as a major Power 5 program,” Cromartie wrote.

I will be a HC in the next 5 years at a major P5 program. — ANTONIO CROMARTIE (@CRO31) January 20, 2022

Cromartie last played in the NFL in 2016 and officially retired from the game in March 2018. After setting down in Houston, he reconnected with Texas A&M head coach Jimbo Fisher, who was an assistant at Florida State when Cromartie played for the Seminoles.

“I’ve got great respect for Antonio and have always had a relationship there,” Fisher told The Eagle in November. “So when he was in Houston and wanting to possibly get into catching, it was something we thought would be good for both of us.”