Look: Former NFL Star Drew Brees Has Warning For Tom Brady

TAMPA, FL - NOVEMBER 08: Two of the greatest quarterbacks in NFL history Drew Brees (9) of the Saints and Tom Brady (12) of the Buccaneers share a few words of encouragement after the regular season game between the New Orleans Saints and the Tampa Bay Buccaneers on November 08, 2020 at Raymond James Stadium in Tampa, Florida. (Photo by Cliff Welch/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images)

When the time comes for Tom Brady to finally retire from the NFL, he'll join FOX as its lead analyst.

During an appearance on The Dan Patrick Show, Drew Brees was asked about Brady's future as a broadcaster.

Brees, who spent the 2021 season as a broadcaster for NBC Sports, offered some advice to Brady. He wants his close friend to know that broadcasting - just like playing in the NFL - is a serious commitment.

"I’m not sure exactly what Tom is signed up to do, I know what’s been announced,” Brees said. “But it is definitely a commitment, and it takes more time than you think. I definitely have a respect for the guys that are in those positions and the guys that really do it the right way, you know the preparation that goes into that

Brees added, ""If you’re gonna do it right, you’re gonna spend the same amount of preparation in preparing to broadcast the game, to do a three-hour production, as you would to play the game."

Brees is not affiliated with a media outlet at this time. In a previous interview with The Spun, he said he'd be open to giving that profession another go.

"I’ve got so many opportunities and things I’m considering right now. Staying involved with the game of football is one of my priorities, whether it’d be broadcasting or some other capacity," Brees told The Spun. "I really enjoyed broadcasting games. I had a chance to broadcast Notre Dame football games last year. I only got the chance to broadcast two NFL games. I certainly would’ve loved to have more. I feel like that’s where my skillset can bring the most value, getting inside of the quarterback or play caller. The door is open - it’s something I’ll always consider."

As for Brady, no one knows when he'll officially hang up his cleats. His primary focus is on leading the Buccaneers to another Super Bowl.