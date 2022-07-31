Former NFL Star Eli Manning Lands Interesting New Job
Former New York Giants quarterback Eli Manning has landed an interesting new job in retirement.
Team owner.
Manning, who won two Super Bowls during his playing days in New York, has bought into an ownership group.
The former NFL great has bought into the ownership group for Gotham FC of the NWSL.
Manning and WNBA great Sue Bird are among those who are choosing to invest.
We've seen a lot of notable athletes buy into ownership groups in recent years.
It will be interesting to see how much the NWSL can grow.