Former NFL Star Eli Manning Lands Interesting New Job

ATLANTA, GA - OCTOBER 22: Eli Manning #10 of the New York Giants reacts after being sacked by the Atlanta Falcons at Mercedes-Benz Stadium on October 22, 2018 in Atlanta, Georgia. (Photo by Kevin C. Cox/Getty Images)

Former New York Giants quarterback Eli Manning has landed an interesting new job in retirement.

Team owner.

Manning, who won two Super Bowls during his playing days in New York, has bought into an ownership group.

The former NFL great has bought into the ownership group for Gotham FC of the NWSL.

Manning and WNBA great Sue Bird are among those who are choosing to invest.

We've seen a lot of notable athletes buy into ownership groups in recent years.

It will be interesting to see how much the NWSL can grow.