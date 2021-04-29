Former NFL Star Has Blunt Comment On ESPN’s Coverage

The 2021 NFL Draft is filled with all sorts of traditions ranging from hugging GM Roger Goodell to top prospects inexplicably falling in the first round. But there’s a tradition recently introduced by ESPN that will have one former NFL star glued to the screen.

Taking to Twitter on Draft Day, former Bengals and Ravens All-Pro tackle Willie Anderson said he’s looking forward to ESPN giving us tons of stories about broken homes, drug abuse, family members in prison and moms working multiple jobs to make ends meet. He joked that there would be a lot less to talk about during the draft if ESPN didn’t spend so much time telling those stories.

Looking forward to A lot of broken home, drug abuse and his brother sold crack cocaine from @espn coverage of @NFL #Draft tommorow,” Anderson wrote. “Never forget the good ole his mom worked 10 jobs just to have food on a young Aliwishas Jones plate! Face with tears of joyFisted hand let’s pour it on thick tommorow #feelgood”

“Think how fast the draft would go if we didn’t hear all these kind of stories on (Certain guys),” he added.

It’s pretty much become a meme at this point how almost every draft pick has some kind of heart-tugging backstory. Like Anderson said, every year we get stories about players who come from broken homes, hard-working homes and/or drug addicted homes.

ESPN is doing solid journalism by bringing some of these stories to light. But the timing – sandwiching fan excitement over new players – can be a bit exhausting.

Nevertheless, we can expect to hear a lot more than usual given the year we just had.

