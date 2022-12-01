Former NFL Star Michael Vick Lands Prominent Job

ATLANTA, GA - JANUARY 01: Former Atlanta Falcons player Michael Vick walks on the field prior to the game against the New Orleans Saints at the Georgia Dome on January 1, 2017 in Atlanta, Georgia. (Photo by Kevin C. Cox/Getty Images)

Former NFL quarterback Michael Vick will be featured in an eight-part documentary series that details the evolution of the Black quarterback in America. Variety broke this exciting news on Wednesday.

As part of this docuseries, Vick will speak with celebrities, coaches, quarterbacks, journalists and other cultural figures to get their perspective on the ever-changing game.

Vick will have conversations with Patrick Mahomes, Cam Newton, Tony Dungy and Andy Reid among others.

SMAC Productions and Fubo Studios will produce this docuseries.

In an official statement, Vick expressed his excitement over this project.

“I’m excited to be a part of this project because as a kid, I just wanted to have a shot at playing in the National Football League. Never in my wildest dreams did I think I would be the first African American quarterback drafted #1. I know that was a big step for us in society,” Vick said. “I was always told that I revolutionized the quarterback position, but I also like to give credit to the ones who I idolized as a kid and who paved the way like Randall Cunningham, Steve McNair and Donovan McNabb. When you look at the evolution of the Black quarterback, it’s because of the people that came before us. And now, I’m thankful for the dual threat concept that has changed the game for the better.”

This project will be the first for Fubo Studios. With Vick at the forefront, there'll be a lot of interest in it.