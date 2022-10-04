Former NFL Star Reacts To The Tom Brady, Gisele News

Tom Brady and his wife Gisele Bundchen have reportedly each hired divorce lawyers amid ongoing marital troubles.

Brady and Gisele have reportedly been dealing with strife for at least the last several months, and not surprisingly, the general public has tried to figure out what has caused it.

ESPN analyst and former NFL quarterback Robert Griffin III cautioned against doing that this afternoon on Twitter.

"A lot of assumptions being made about Tom Brady and his wife Gisele when no one but them really knows if anything is going on," Griffin said. "Let them live and figure out their own marriage. They are the only one’s who know what’s going on and why in their relationship."

There's been much speculation that Brady's decision to unretire from football is what caused the internal discord, but today's Page Six report says there is more than just one root cause.

“As with many marriages, it’s not just one thing. Gisele has made it clear that she worried about Tom playing football and that they had had many talks about it," a source told Page Six.

“But they have had a series of blowups over the past few years, and this time it looks like there’s no going back.”