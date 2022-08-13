Former NFL Star Rips League Over Soldier Field Conditions

CHICAGO - SEPTEMBER 12: A general view of the stadium as the Chicago Bears ready for the first play from scrimmage on their own 19 yardline against the Detroit Lions on September 12, 2004 at Soldier Field in Chicago, Illinois. The Lions defeated the Bears 20-16. (Photo by Jonathan Daniel/Getty Images)

Soldier Field's condition is a major area of controversy within the NFL right now.

On Saturday morning ahead of the Bears' preseason opener, photos of Soldier Field went viral.

The field is in terrible condition. Grass chunks are everywhere and it's clearly unsafe for the players.

However, the NFL has determined it meets field condition satisfaction. Former football star JC Tretter thinks that's absurd.

"The NFL said that this field met minimum testing standards. We clearly need to re-evaluate what is an acceptable surface for players to compete on. We need new testing metrics looking at the performance and safety of every field. The NFL can and should do better," said Tretter.

Tretter isn't alone in thinking the NFL has to get involved and ask the Bears to improve Soldier Field conditions.

FS1's Colin Cowherd joined in on the Soldier Field roast. He mentioned on Twitter Saturday morning that it looks like the field was used as a driving range earlier in the week.

"Every time I watch a @ChicagoBears home game, I’m left wondering if the field was used as a driving range the week before," he said.

The NFL can and has to do better. Players deserve better and shouldn't be at risk of injury simply because of field conditions.