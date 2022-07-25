Former NFL Star Rod Woodson Officially Lands Coaching Job

CULVER CITY, CALIFORNIA - FEBRUARY 09: Former cornerback Rod Woodson attends the NFL Hall of Fame Health Kick-Off Super Bowl Reception at Sony Pictures Studios on February 09, 2022 in Culver City, California. (Photo by Rodin Eckenroth/Getty Images) Rodin Eckenroth/Getty Images

Former NFL star cornerback Rod Woodson has officially landed a head coaching gig.

The XFL announced its eight head coaches for its 2023 debut season on Sunday night.

Woodson, one of the best defensive backs in league history, is officially leading one of the XFL's new teams.

The former star cornerback will be leading the league's team out of Las Vegas.

Here's the full list of head coaches:

The XFL, which is being re-launched by Dwayne "The Rock" Johnson and Dany Garcia, is set to debut in 2023.