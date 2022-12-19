Former NFL Star's Tweet About Urban Meyer Is Going Viral

NEW ORLEANS, LOUISIANA - AUGUST 23: Head coach Urban Meyer of the Jacksonville Jaguars looks on during the game against the New Orleans Saints at Caesars Superdome on August 23, 2021 in New Orleans, Louisiana. (Photo by Chris Graythen/Getty Images)

Urban Meyer continues to find himself being the butt of jokes during Jaguars games this season, even though he hasn't been their head coach in over a year.

With Trevor Lawrence having a breakout second season, and significantly upping his play in the last six weeks in particular, Meyer has been taking heat for mishandling the former No. 1 overall pick as a rookie.

Former NFL defensive end Chris Long took a jab at Meyer on Twitter yesterday as Lawrence was in the middle of leading the Jaguars to a 40-34 comeback victory over the Dallas Cowboys.

"It’s also REMARKABLE how well Urban Meyer hid this from us," Long tweeted.

It's not just outsiders laying into Meyer. Several current Jaguars players have outright said the coaching this season is markedly better than last year.

As strong as his college football coaching resume is, Meyer's failed 13-game stint as an NFL head coach is going to be brought up for decades.