Former NFL Team President Passes Away At 56

Jamey Rootes, the former Houston Texans team president, passed away Sunday at the age of 56.

His wife, Melissa Rootes, confirmed his death Monday in a Facebook post, via Houston's KPRC-TV.

"Our family is heartbroken to confirm that after a battle with mental health issues, Jamey Rootes passed away on Sunday, August 21, 2022 in Houston, Texas," Melissa Rootes wrote. "Jamey was best known for his devotion to his family and friends but was also former President of the Houston Texans, retiring in 2021."

The Texans released a statement on behalf of the McNair family expressing their condolences to Melissa and her two children.

"For two decades, Jamey led our business operations with an unwavering commitment to Houston and the Houston Texans," the statement read. "We are grateful for his steadfast leadership and immeasurable contributions to our team."

Rootes took over as Houston's president in 2000 after serving as president and general manager for Major League Soccer's Columbus Crew. He accepted a position as the Houston Dynamo and Dash CEO after leaving the Texans but stepped down weeks later.

Melissa Rootes requested privacy on her family's behalf and encouraged anyone experiencing a mental health crisis to call the National Suicide Prevention Lifeline at 1-800-273-8255.