Former NFL Tight End Arrested, Charged With Aggravated Assault

Former NFL tight end Orson Charles was arrested in his native Tampa Friday night after allegedly threatening to shoot two off-duty police officers.

According to WTSP.com, Charles, 31, was driving one of two cars attempting to park in the same spot in Ybor City. After Charles lost out on the spot, he reportedly approached the driver's side of the other vehicle and brandished a weapon.

After the two law enforcement officers showed their badges to Charles, he ignored their credentials, cursed at them and said "I have one in the head," according to an affidavit.

The affidavit said that the pair then drove away from the parking spot due to the risk of Charles shooting them.

Charles, who was previously arrested for a road rage incident in 2014, was eventually taken in by authorities and charged with aggravated assault with a deadly weapon and carrying a concealed firearm.

An all-SEC performer at Georgia, Charles was a fourth-round pick of the Cincinnati Bengals in 2012. He spent two seasons with the team, before practice squad stints with the Tennessee Titans and New Orleans Saints in 2014-15.

Charles then went on to play in two games with the Detroit Lions in 2016, five with the Kansas City Chiefs in 2017 and 13 with the Cleveland Browns in 2018.

He closed out his NFL career with the Denver Broncos in 2019.