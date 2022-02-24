Former NFL Wide Receiver Died Thursday At 73

On Thursday afternoon, the football world lost a beloved figure when a former wide receiver passed away.

Ken Burrough, a wide receiver for the New Orleans Saints and Houston Oilers passed away this week according to a statement from his family. He was 73 years old.

Houston reporter Mark Berman was the first to break the sad news.

“Former Houston Oilers and Texas Southern star receiver Kenny Burrough passed away today at his home in Jacksonville, Fla at the age of 73 according to his nephew Luke Burrough, who says his aunt, Kenny ‘s sister, found him deceased this morning when she was taking him breakfast…” Berman said.

Former Houston Oilers and Texas Southern star receiver Kenny Burrough passed away today at his home in Jacksonville,Fla at the age of 73, according to his nephew Luke Burrough, who says his aunt, Kenny ‘s sister, found him deceased this morning when she was taking him breakfast… pic.twitter.com/IXvHwGb6rR — Mark Berman (@MarkBermanFox26) February 24, 2022

Burrough started his NFL career as the No. 10 overall pick in the 1970 draft by the New Orleans Saints. After an injury-plagued first season, the Saints traded him to the Oilers – who received a star player in return.

Burrough set career highs with 53 catches and 1,063 yards during the 1975 season. He finished his Oilers tenure with 408 catches for 6,906 yards and 47 touchdowns.

According to Pro Football Talk, he was also the last player to wear “00” as his jersey number.

“In addition to his place on that leaderboard, Burrough also holds the distinction of being the final NFL player to wear ’00’ as a jersey number,” the site said. “The NFL barred players from choosing it in 1973, but Burrough and former Raiders center Jim Otto were allowed to keep wearing it through the remainder of their careers.”

Our thoughts are with the Burrough family.