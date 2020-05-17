Former NFL WR Posts Message After Saturday’s Arrests

The NFL has had better weekends than the one they’re in the middle of right now. Four players were taken into polic custody on Saturday.

The ignominious quartet–New York Giants cornerback Deandre Baker, Seattle Seahawks cornerback Quinton Dunbar, Washington Redskins wide receiver Cody Latimer and Buffalo Bills defensive tackle Ed Oliver–face a variety of charges. Baker and Dunbar’s allegations are the most serious.

The flurry of bad press has led to some loud criticism of the league. Some are saying that the downtime is causing players to get in trouble at a higher rate, but former wide receiver Torrey Smith isn’t buying it.

Smith, who last played for the Carolina Panthers in 2018, took to Twitter to defend the NFL this morning.

“I don’t know who needs to hear this on this beautiful Sunday morning but don’t let a few stupid arrests make you say “All NFL players do is get in trouble” because that is a lie,” Smith wrote. “A handful of guys making stupid decisions doesn’t speak for the entire league.”

Of course, Smith has a good point. Four players is a small fraction of the league as a whole.

However, the powers that be at the NFL are probably excited to see this weekend come to a close. Four arrests in a 24-hour span is a feat league officials hope won’t be duplicated any time soon.