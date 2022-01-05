Former NFL Star, College Football Hall Of Famer Passes Away At 67

Former Notre Dame All-American and longtime NFL defensive lineman Ross Browner has passed away at the age of 67.

Browner’s son Max Starks, a two-time Super Bowl champion offensive lineman with the Pittsburgh Steelers, shared news of his father’s death on Twitter early this morning.

“The world has lost a Titan, [College Football Hall of Fame] member, Bengals legend, but he was most proud of being a [Notre Dame] football alumnus,” Starks wrote. “Our hearts are heavy but he is at peace now.”

A Warren, Ohio native, Browner won the Outland Trophy as the nation’s best interior or defensive lineman in 1976. He then won the Lombardi Award (nation’s best player) and Maxwell Award (nation’s best overall player) in 1977 and was a unanimous All-American in both seasons.

Browner was a first-round draft pick of the Cincinnati Bengals in 1978 and played nine seasons with the team. He finished his NFL career with the Green Bay Packers in 1987.

In 138 NFL games, Browner finished with 62.5 sacks and 10 fumble recoveries. He also helped the Bengals reach Super Bowl XVI.

Our thoughts and prayers are with Browner’s family and friends during this difficult time.