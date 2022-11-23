Former Ohio State Running Back Signs With New Team

MIAMI GARDENS, FLORIDA - JANUARY 11: Master Teague III #33 of the Ohio State Buckeyes pushes off Christopher Allen #4 of the Alabama Crimson Tide during the fourth quarter of the College Football Playoff National Championship game at Hard Rock Stadium on January 11, 2021 in Miami Gardens, Florida. (Photo by Michael Reaves/Getty Images)

The Pittsburgh Steelers are giving Master Teague another shot.

On Wednesday, Pittsburgh signed the former Ohio State running back to its practice squad. The Steelers also added wide receiver Ja’Marcus Bradley to the practice squad and cut defensive lineman Renell Wren.

Teague tallied 1,764 rushing yards and 17 touchdowns in four seasons with the Buckeyes. He scored eight times in seven 2020 games, including twice in Ohio State's National Championship Game loss to Alabama.

The 5'11", 226-pound rusher settled for 69 touches during his junior season before going undrafted. Teague signed with the Chicago Bears, who cut him after their rookie cut.

Pittsburgh signed Teague in August but waived him two weeks later after he suffered an ankle injury in training camp.

Rookie Jaylen Warren, the only running back to receive any touches behind Najee Harris this season, is currently dealing with a hamstring injury. Harris played through knee discomfort last Sunday.

Jeremy McNichols is out for the season with a significant shoulder injury, leaving Benny Snell Jr. as the likely second-string running back if Warren misses time. Teague could complete with Pittsburgh's other practice-squad backs, Anthony McFarland Jr. and Jason Huntley, for a roster spot.