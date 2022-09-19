Former Ohio State Star Facing Possible NFL Suspension

INDIANAPOLIS, INDIANA - DECEMBER 07: Ohio State Buckeyes football helmet before the BIG Ten Football Championship Game against the Wisconsin Badgers at Lucas Oil Stadium on December 07, 2019 in Indianapolis, Indiana. (Photo by Andy Lyons/Getty Images) Andy Lyons/Getty Images

A former Ohio State Buckeyes football star is facing a possible NFL suspension this week.

Saints defensive back Marshon Lattimore, who starred for the Buckeyes, got into it with Bucs wide receiver Mike Evans during Sunday's game.

Now, both Lattimore and Evans are facing possible NFL suspensions for their roles in the on-field melee.

Lattimore and Evans clearly don't like each other.

The NFL is reviewing the entire situation between Evans, Lattimore and the rest of the players and coaches.

The Bucs beat the Saints on Sunday, rallying from a first half deficit to improve to 2-0 on the season.

Now, the Bucs and the Saints could both lose a key player for a game or more.