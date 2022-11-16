Former Packers Wide Receiver Claimed On Wednesday

SEATTLE, WA - NOVEMBER 15: A Green Bay Packer helmet on the sideline before the game against the Seattle Seahawks at CenturyLink Field on November 15, 2018 in Seattle, Washington. (Photo by Abbie Parr/Getty Images)

The Houston Texans are retooling their offense with discarded skill-position players.

A day after claiming running back Eno Benjamin off waivers from the Arizona Cardinals, the Texans made another move. Per ESPN's DJ Bien-Aime, Houston plucked wide receiver Amari Rodgers off waivers Wednesday.

The Green Bay Packers waived the 23-year-old after he fumbled a punt return during Sunday's win over the Dallas Cowboys. Ball security has been a persistent issue for Rodgers, who has seven fumbles in 26 career games.

Four of those fumbles occurred on punt returns this season.

A third-round pick out of Clemson last year, Rodgers has averaged 7.0 yards per punt return and 20.3 yards per kick return in 2022. He caught four of just eight targets for 50 yards.

An NFL-worst 1-7-1 record gives Houston the top waiver priority. The Texans used it twice in the past two days in hopes of helping the league's 29th-ranked offense.

Rodgers joins a receiving unit led by veteran Brandin Cooks and Nico Collins, who got selected four picks after Rodgers in 2021. No longer playing for much besides draft positioning, the Texans might as well see if they can find lightning in a bottle.