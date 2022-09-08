Former Packers Wide Receiver Has Bold NFC North Prediction

GREEN BAY, WI - SEPTEMBER 30: Wide receiver Greg Jennings #85 of the Green Bay Packers looks on prior to the start of the game against the New Orleans Saints at Lambeau Field on September 30, 2012 in Green Bay, Wisconsin. (Photo by Jeff Gross/Getty Images)

Greg Jennings played for the Green Bay Packers far longer than the Minnesota Vikings. That's not stopping him from picking a new NFC North champion this year.

On FS1's First Things First, the former wide receiver pointed to his purple tie before touting the Vikings to win the division. He even called Kirk Cousins a "dark horse MVP candidate" under new head coach Kevin O'Connell.

"Offensively, this team is ready to roll," Jennings said. "They have arguably the better back ... They definitely have the better receiving corps."

He then acknowledged that a big gap remains between Cousins and his former teammate, Aaron Rodgers, under center.

On one hand, it's commendable that Jennings isn't biased in favor of the Packers, who recently inducted him into their Hall of Fame.

After seven years with the Packers, Jennings jumped ship to their rival. While he scored 10 touchdowns in two seasons with the Vikings, he made two Pro Bowl appearances and cleared 1,000 receiving yards three times for Green Bay.

However, Packers fans may argue that he's biased against them because of his fractured relationship with Rodgers.

Football fans will quickly get to see if Jennings is onto something, as the Vikings host the Packers this Sunday.