Former Player's Father Reaches Out To Bill Belichick: Fans React

FOXBOROUGH, MASSACHUSETTS - OCTOBER 03: Head coach Bill Belichick of the New England Patriots looks on against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during the second half at Gillette Stadium on October 03, 2021 in Foxborough, Massachusetts. (Photo by Adam Glanzman/Getty Images)

The father of a player released by the New England Patriots had a message for Bill Belichick on Wednesday night.

Dave Asiasi, the father of former Patriots tight end Devin Asiasi, sent a classy message to the New England head coach on Wednesday.

"Thank you for believing in my son and developing his game. Forever indebted to you sir and the Patriots Organization. Alofa atu coach," he wrote.

Devin was released by the Patriots earlier this week.

It's a classy message by his father.

"Yet another Patriots player whose family resents the way he was treated," one fan wrote.

"I hope the kid becomes a star the quality of the father reflects on the son," one fan added.

"First class , wishing the best to your son for a great career," one fan added.

"Appreciate your coaches. Too many people out there lately act like they don’t matter. Much respect. Good luck to Devin in cinci," one fan added.

Best of luck to Devin and his family.