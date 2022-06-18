Former Pro Bowl LB: I'd Rather Play Tom Brady Than Peyton Manning

INDIANAPOLIS - NOVEMBER 15: Quarterback Peyton Manning #18 of the Indianapolis Colts greets Tom Brady #12 of the New England Patriots after the game at Lucas Oil Stadium on November 15, 2009 in Indianapolis, Indiana. The Colts won the game 35-34. (Photo by Jamie Squire/Getty Images)

Over the past few years, former Pro Bowl linebacker Bart Scott has made some questionable comments about Tom Brady. While on ESPN Radio this week, he continued that trend.

During this Thursday's edition of Bart & Hahn, Scott said he'd rather face Brady every day of the week rather than go against

"For me, I'd much rather go against Tom Brady every day of the week than go against Peyton Manning," Scott said. "That's how I believe everybody feels."

Scott added, "Peyton Manning gives you a different set of anxiety."

These remarks from Scott will certainly spark a debate on Twitter.

The reason Scott would rather face Brady than Manning is because of the way the latter makes constant changes at the line of scrimmage.

Honestly, Scott's reasoning for this take isn't bad at all. Many people consider Manning the smartest quarterback to ever play the game.

On the other hand, Brady was such a fierce competitor that it's tough to willingly want to face him "every day of the week."