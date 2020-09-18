Former Pro Bowl RB C.J. Anderson Announces Retirement

NFL teams in need of another running back won’t be able to call C.J. Anderson for help. The former Pro Bowl tailback is officially retiring at 29 years old.

Adam Schefter was first to report the news regarding Anderson’s retirement. He’ll now pursue a career in coaching, as he reportedly has his sights set on an assistant job for a Power Five program.

Despite being undrafted out of California, Anderson had a nice run in the NFL. Over the course of his seven-year career, he compiled 3,497 rushing yards, 900 receiving yards and 27 total touchdowns.

The best year of Anderson’s career came back in 2014, when he had 1,173 scrimmage yards and 10 touchdowns for the Denver Broncos.

In Super Bowl 50, Anderson had 90 rushing yards and a touchdown against an elite Panthers defense. His performance was one of the main reasons the Broncos were able to hoist the Lombardi Trophy.

Veteran RB C.J. Anderson, who went to the Pro Bowl and won a Super Bowl, is retiring from NFL at age 29. A great run for an undrafted free agent. Anderson now plans to pursue a career in coaching and initially is likely to do it at a big power 5 college. “Details soon,” he said. — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) September 18, 2020

After his run with the Broncos came to an end, Anderson had brief stints with the Lions, Panthers and Rams.

It’s possible that Anderson still has some gas left in the tank, but it sounds like he’s excited for the next chapter of his career.

According to Adam Schefter, additional details on Anderson’s future will be available soon. Who knows, maybe he’ll land a gig with his alma mater.

Congratulations to Anderson on a very solid career in the NFL.

