Former Star QB Thinks 2 Teams Make Sense For Cam Newton

NFL Hall of Fame quarterback Warren Moon is the latest football figure to weigh in on Cam Newton’s NFL future.

In an interview with TMZ Sports, Moon stated the obvious about Newton, who remains unsigned. Health will be the primary factor in determining whether or not a team wants the 2015 NFL MVP, with Newton’s “big personality” also playing a role.

It has been widely reported that Newton, who turns 31 this year, is still looking for a starting job. When asked which teams might be the best places for him to have that opportunity, Moon cited the Chargers and Jaguars.

The Chargers say they are content to go into the season with Tyrod Taylor as their starter, but Moon thinks Newton would bring more to a table for LA, provided he’s fit and ready to play.

“Tyrod and Cam have a lot of similarities to their game as far as being very mobile,” Moon said. “But Cam Newton, just given the face of what he’s done in the league, is definitely going to be a slight upgrade [over Taylor] as long as he’s a healthy Cam Newton.”

As for the Jaguars, Moon mentions that Jacksonville’s second-year quarterback Gardner Minshew is “not really a solidified starter in this league yet,” thus potentially opening the door for Newton.

On the flip side, Moon is less enthused about the possibility of Cam going to play for the New England Patriots.

“I just don’t know if Cam fits into that right now,” he said.

Newton will reportedly wait until after this month’s NFL Draft to make a decision on where to sign.