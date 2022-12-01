Former Steelers Teammate Praying For Antonio Brown Amid Concerning Reports

FOXBORO, MA - JANUARY 22: Antonio Brown #84 of the Pittsburgh Steelers runs with the ball against the New England Patriots in the AFC Championship Game at Gillette Stadium on January 22, 2017 in Foxboro, Massachusetts. (Photo by Patrick Smith/Getty Images)

Antonio Brown is again in legal trouble after police issued an arrest warrant following an alleged domestic dispute.

The warrant stems from an incident involving the mother of his children in Tampa. Per FOX 13, a verbal argument became physical after he threw a shoe at the woman.

Police have attempted to serve Brown the arrest warrant, but he has refused to leave his home. Per Aaron Mesmer, police left the residence without Brown, who was believed to still be inside his house.

As the tense situation unfolded Thursday, Ryan Clark directed a toward his former Pittsburgh Steelers teammate.

"Praying for AB.. nothing negative to say. Just prayer. Also, praying for anyone and everyone his actions have hurt," Clark wrote on Twitter.

This is just the latest troubling story involving the former star wide receiver. Brown was accused of raping his physical trainer in 2017, and the New England Patriots released him in 2019 after he sent threatening text messages to the accuser.

A jury recently ruled that Brown owes $1.2 million to a moving truck driver stemmer following an alleged assault in January 2020. That occurred weeks after he exposed himself to a woman in a Dubai pool.

According to the FOX report, the alleged victim said Brown has two guns inside his home.