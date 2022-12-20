Former Top 10 Pick Josh Rosen Signed On Tuesday

CLEVELAND, OHIO - AUGUST 21: Quarterback Josh Rosen #19 of the Cleveland Browns scrambles out of the pocket during the third quarter of a preseason game against the Philadelphia Eagles at FirstEnergy Stadium on August 21, 2022 in Cleveland, Ohio. The Eagles defeated the Browns 21-20. (Photo by Jason Miller/Getty Images) Jason Miller/Getty Images

Former NFL Draft first round pick Josh Rosen has been signed by a new team.

Rosen, the No. 10 overall pick in the 2018 NFL Draft, has signed to a new team on Tuesday morning.

The former UCLA Bruins star has been signed by the Minnesota Vikings. He will report to the team's practice squad.

"The #Vikings have signed former first-round QB Josh Rosen to their practice squad," Ari Meirov tweeted on Tuesday morning.

"The #Cardinals signed QB David Blough off Minnesota’s practice squad last week. Josh Rosen now takes his spot."

Rosen, who was picked in the first round by the Arizona Cardinals, spent part of the 2022 season with the Cleveland Browns.

Now, he'll attempt to latch on with the Minnesota Vikings, who are coming off a crazy comeback win over the Indianapolis Colts.