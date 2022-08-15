Formers Raiders DE Carl Nassib Has Signed With New Team

LAS VEGAS, NEVADA - SEPTEMBER 13: Defensive end Carl Nassib #94 of the Las Vegas Raiders during the NFL game at Allegiant Stadium on September 13, 2021 in Las Vegas, Nevada. The Raiders defeated the Ravens 33-27 in overtime. (Photo by Christian Petersen/Getty Images)

Carl Nassib, former Raiders defensive end and the first openly gay active NFL player, has found a new home for the 2022 season.

Per ESPN's Adam Schefter, Nassib has reached an agreement with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers on a one-year deal.

"Carl Nassib now returns to the team - the Bucs - and the coach - Todd Bowles - under which he once thrived," Schefter added.

Nassib was cut by the Las Vegas Raiders earlier this year. The AFC West franchise determined Nassib's $7.75 million salary was far too high for their liking and released him as a result.

The veteran defensive end has played in the NFL for six seasons. He's spent two with the Cleveland Browns, two with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and the last two with the Las Vegas Raiders. In 86 career games, Nassib has 164 total tackles and 22 sacks.

Nassib joins a Buccaneers defensive line group that currently features a number of talented players like Vita Vea, Akiem Hicks and William Gholston.

Tampa Bay begins the 2022 season on Sept. 11 against the Dallas Cowboys.