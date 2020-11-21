FOX Announces New Decision With Sunday NFL Kickoff

On Saturday afternoon, FOX announced that its broadcasting crew will look a little bit different on Sunday morning.

It’s unclear why the change was made, but FOX made it clear the decision was made “out of an abundance of caution.”

“In accordance with CDC guidance, Los Angeles County Department of Public Health safety guidelines – and out of an abundance of caution for our team – Sunday’s FOX NFL KICKOFF and FOX NFL SUNDAY pregame shows from our Los Angeles studio will not include their regular casts,” FOX said in a statement.

“Filling in as host for both shows will be Chris Myers with analysts Charles Woodson and Reggie Bush in studio, while members of the FOX NFL SUNDAY cast will appear via remote. We look forward to the return of both casts to their regular posts soon”

FOX Sports statement on FOX NFL KICKOFF and FOX NFL SUNDAY. pic.twitter.com/BEd838mEkF — FOX Sports PR (@FOXSportsPR) November 21, 2020

This is hardly the first time a network has had to make a last-minute change before a broadcast. Earlier this football season, FOX had to make a similar decision with its college football broadcasting crew when Urban Meyer tested positive for COVID-19.

FOX’s pregame show is in good hands, though. Chris Myers is a veteran studio host while Charles Woodson and Reggie Bush have asserted themselves as excellent analysts as well.

FOX NFL KICKOFF officially kicks off at 11:00 a.m. ET and runs through 12:00 p.m. ET when the first slate of games kick off.