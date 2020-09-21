FOX Announces Strong NFL TV Ratings For Week 2

The latest NFL TV ratings are in, courtesy of FOX. It was another strong showing, thanks to the thrilling Sunday afternoon game between the Atlanta Falcons and Dallas Cowboys.

FOX released its latest round of NFL overnight TV ratings. The ratings are up six percent compared to last year’s Week 2 single on CBS. Of course, the Cowboys can be thanked, in part, for the ratings increase.

The Cowboys always draw massive TV ratings, especially when they play in competitive games. Dallas mounted an improbable comeback Sunday afternoon, scoring 30 second-half points to stun the Atlanta Falcons 40-39.

There was concern NFL ratings would take a major hit this year in the midst of player protests and games without fans. But the ratings are holding strong and even increasing in some cases. FOX’s Week 2 Single is up six percent compared to CBS’ Week 2 Single last season. Take a look below.

Overnight ratings for FOX’s Week 2 Single up +6% over last year’s Week 2 Single on CBS. https://t.co/UVs8Z4Fz1D — Michael Mulvihill (@mulvihill79) September 21, 2020

This is fantastic news for the NFL. This proves the league can still maintain solid TV ratings even when fans aren’t attending games. Given the current circumstances of living in the midst of a pandemic, football fans are watching more football.

It’s been a great start to the NFL’s 2020 season. There’s so many new faces in new places, like Tom Brady in Tampa Bay and Cam Newton in New England. Those changes are drawing plenty of interest from football fans everywhere.

The week of football action isn’t over just yet. The Las Vegas Raiders will host the New Orleans Saints at the luxurious Allegiant Stadium on Monday Night Football this evening.