FOX Makes Decision On Erin Andrews: NFL World Reacts

With Joe Buck and Troy Aikman both leaving FOX for ESPN this offseason, fans were left to wonder what that meant for Erin Andrews.

Andrews' contract with Fox Sports was also reportedly up, leaving the door open for a potential exit.

However, Andrews will be back with Fox Sports for the 2022 NFL season.

She will once again be part of the network's No. 1 NFL broadcasting team.

Andrews appears to have signed on for at least one more season with the network.

There will be several new announcing teams in 2022, highlighted by the one at ESPN, which will feature Joe Buck and Troy Aikman.

