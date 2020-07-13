Seattle Seahawks tight end Greg Olsen has reportedly inked a futures deal to serve as a commentator for FOX’s NFL coverage.

The contract will partner Olsen with play-by-play man Kevin Burkhardt as FOX’s No. 2 NFL team when the 35-year-old tight end eventually retires, according to Andrew Marchand of the New York Post. Joe Buck and Troy Aikman have been FOX’s top broadcasting pair for some time now.

FOX’s previous No. 2 analyst, Charles Davis, departed for CBS this offseason, and the network is reportedly set to replace him with Daryl “Moose” Johnston.

Olsen signed a one-year contract with the Seahawks this year after being released by the Carolina Panthers. Marchand reports that FOX is willing to wait for the three-time Pro Bowler even if he decides to keep playing beyond 2020.

FOX has been pursuing Olsen since before the 2019 season. The network even put him in the booth during the Panthers’ bye week last year, pairing him up with Kenny Albert to call Giants-Cardinals.

NEWS: Greg Olsen has signed with Fox Sports to be its No. 2 NFL game analyst after he retires, The Post has learned.https://t.co/OUXauK3u8y — Andrew Marchand (@AndrewMarchand) July 13, 2020

Olsen also served as a game analyst for FOX’s XFL coverage in February before the league was shut down. He has been impressive in his limited run in the booth, and clearly FOX executives agree.

In 13 seasons with the Panthers and Chicago Bears, the 2007 first-round pick out of Miami (Fla.) has racked up 718 receptions, 8,444 receiving yards and 59 touchdowns.