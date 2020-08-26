FOX Sports Reportedly Decides On Replacement For Thom Brennaman

FOX Sports has reportedly already made a decision on who will replace former play-by-play announcer Thom Brennaman.

The network announced earlier this week Brennaman has been removed from his position. The longtime Cincinnati Reds’ play-by-play announcer uttered a homophobic slur live on the air last week. FOX Sports released a statement following the incident, calling Brennaman’s homophobic slur “abhorrent, unacceptable and not representative of the values of FOX Sports.”

The network also announced Brennaman would not be a part of the studio’s NFL schedule from here on out. Less than a week after the announcement, FOX Sports has come to a decision on who will replace Brennaman for the upcoming NFL season.

Kevin Kugler will replace Brennaman in the same role, per a report from The Athletic. Kugler will join forces with Chris Spielman in the booth and reporter Laura Okmin.

NEWS via @TheAthleticNFL: Fox has selected @kevinkugler to fill the NFL play by play role that was held by Thom Brennaman. He will partner with Chris Spielman and reporter Laura Okmin. The story:https://t.co/Pnh2WxSKZu — Richard Deitsch (@richarddeitsch) August 25, 2020

Kugler is long overdue for a position as big as his new role. He’s spent the past 16 years working for Westwood One, in which he’s served as the network’s lead college basketball voice. He’s also spent time working for the Big Ten Network in both college basketball and football.

Most importantly, Kugler knows the NFL well. He called Sunday Night Football for Westwood One, as well.

Kugler is poised to excel in his new role. FOX Sports made the wise decision to call him up to the big leagues, replacing Brennaman in the process.