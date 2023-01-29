FOX's Terry Bradshaw Shares Concerning Thoughts On Brock Purdy Injury

NEW ORLEANS, LOUISIANA - JANUARY 20: Commenter Terry Bradshaw looks on prior to the NFC Championship game between the Los Angeles Rams and the New Orleans Saints at the Mercedes-Benz Superdome on January 20, 2019 in New Orleans, Louisiana. (Photo by Chris Graythen/Getty Images)

The San Francisco 49ers suffered a rough blow to their Super Bowl aspirations when Brock Purdy got hurt early in the NFC Championship Game.

Purdy exited during the first quarter after getting hit during his throwing motion. The 49ers said he's questionable to return with a right elbow injury, but Josh Johnson replaced the rookie quarterback and started the second half.

During FOX's halftime show, Hall of Fame quarterback Terry Bradshaw gave his opinion on what he thinks Purdy is experiencing.

"It's a nerve," Bradshaw said, via Dov Kleiman. "All the way down to your hand you can't feel your fingers. It will come back ... more than likely not today."

Bradshaw may be speaking from personal experience, but he lacks the medical expertise to make a formal diagnosis.

San Francisco had yet to lose behind Purdy. The last pick of the 2022 NFL Draft threw 16 touchdowns in eight games, finishing each one with a quarterback rating over 87.0.

The 49ers have turned to Johnson, who joined the team for the fourth time when signing to their practice squad in December. He also got injured when getting his arm hit on an attempted throw.

Purdy is returning as the team's only other quarterback. The 49ers are down 21-7 in the third quarter.