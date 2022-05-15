Frank Gore Boxing Video Goes Viral: NFL World Reacts

SANTA CLARA, CA - DECEMBER 20: Running back Frank Gore #21 of the San Francisco 49ers runs the ball in the first half against the San Diego Chargers at Levi's Stadium on December 20, 2014 in Santa Clara, California. (Photo by Ezra Shaw/Getty Images)

Frank Gore has retired from the National Football League, but the legendary running back appears to still be in great shape.

Saturday night, a video of Gore boxing went viral on social media.

The legendary NFL running back appeared to have his way with his opponent inside of the boxing ring.

"Today was a great day!!! Want to thank my team for all the hard work," Gore tweeted.

That's quite a knockout.

"From Fantasy Beast to Ring MONSTER," one fan joked.

"Bro Frank Gore im convinced can practice any sport and be good at it," another fan added.

"Frank is an all world athlete," one fan wrote on social media.

Good for Frank Gore!