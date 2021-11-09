Frank Gore’s Fight Against Former NBA All-Star Is Set

Last Friday, Shams Charania of The Athletic shared some shocking news involving former NFL running back Frank Gore and former NBA All-Star point guard Deron Williams.

“Former All-Star and two-time Olympic Gold Medalist Deron Williams will fight on the Jake Paul/Tommy Fury undercard bout on Dec. 18. Frank Gore — third on the NFL’s all-time rushing yards list — is a potential opponent for Williams,” Charania tweeted on Friday.

That fight wasn’t official on Friday, but ESPN insider Adrian Wojnarowski reported on Tuesday that it has been finalized. Gore will take on Williams at Amalie Arena in Tampa.

When it comes to an undercard matchup, it doesn’t get much more interesting than this. Gore and Williams aren’t exactly proven fighters in the ring, but they were star athletes who can draw a crowd.

Williams will have the height advantage for this bout. On the other hand, Gore has proven that he’s as tough as they come.

ESPN Sources: Three-time NBA All-Star Deron Williams is fighting longtime NFL running back Frank Gore in a four-round heavyweight bout on Showtime’s PPV undercard of Jake Paul vs. Tommy Fury on Dec. 18 at Amalie Arena in Tampa. — Adrian Wojnarowski (@wojespn) November 9, 2021

It’s worth noting this won’t be the first time a former NFL star steps in the ring this year.

Earlier this year, NFL fans watched former Pro Bowl wide receiver Chad Johnson make his boxing debut. He ultimately came up short against Brian Maxwell.

Gore, who spent 16 seasons in the NFL, hasn’t officially announced his retirement yet. In 2020, he had 653 rushing yards for the Jets. Williams, meanwhile, has not played in the NBA since the 2017 season.

Who do you think will win this fight?