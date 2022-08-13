Frank Reich Reveals His 'Goal' For Jonathan Taylor

Jonathan Taylor #28 of the Indianapolis Colts (Photo by Justin Casterline/Getty Images)

It's no secret Jonathan Taylor appears capable of becoming the best running back in the National Football League. But individual accolades are not something Taylor or Colts head coach Frank Reich are focusing in on.

It goes without saying Taylor, Reich and the Colts are simply focused on winning games and competing for the AFC title. But it goes a bit further than just boiling it down to wins and losses.

Reich is well aware the best passing teams are generally in the championship hunt. And while some fans want to see the Colts pound the rock and give Taylor 25 to 30 touches per game, Indianapolis' coaching staff is looking to keep the offense balanced.

“The goal is not to lead the league in rushing,” Reich said, via ESPN.com. “The goal is not to make [Taylor] the MVP of the league. The goal is to win championships. He knows that, and we all know that. That’s what we’re all about.”

“You don’t see teams that have this ground-and-pound run game win championships,” he said. “You just don’t. I’m sure it’s happened with one or two teams, but our best formula is to be balanced. I’m not saying he won’t lead the league in touches, because you never know how things are going to play out. But I almost don’t want him to.”

Less touches by Jonathan Taylor could have a pretty severe fantasy football impact, but that's the last thing the Colts are worried about.

With Matt Ryan now in town, the Colts offense should be able to have more success through the air in 2022 compared to last year.