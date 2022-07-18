Freddie Kitchens Makes His Opinion On Baker Mayfield Very Clear

DENVER, CO - NOVEMBER 3: Baker Mayfield #6 of the Cleveland Browns returns to the field after a discussion with head coach Freddie Kitchens of the Cleveland Browns in the fourth quarter of a game at Empower Field at Mile High on November 3, 2019 in Denver, Colorado. (Photo by Dustin Bradford/Getty Images)

Baker Mayfield has a bold personality. In fact, it's often used against him by the media.

However, Freddie Kitchens - Mayfield's former head coach with the Browns - thinks his personality shouldn't be suppressed just because opposing fans or coaches may not like it.

"I would say that [his passion is] an attribute that he has. It's not necessarily a detriment," Kitchens said in an interview on SiriusXM Radio Wednesday, as transcribed by Fox News.

On the other hand, Mayfield's type of personality can become detrimental when it conflicts with the personalities of his coaches.

"I think it’s definitely a factor when you start talking about different voices, different systems, different beliefs [and] philosophies," he said. "Playing quarterback, you have to have the same vision, and everything is your head coach and your coordinators. When that vision sometimes changes, it’s definitely a detriment."

The reality is lots of people aren't going to get along with Baker Mayfield. But with the right fit, the former Heisman winner can shine.

Mayfield will try and revive his NFL career this upcoming season with the Carolina Panthers.