Full List Surfaces Of ‘Prohibited’ NFL Draft Apparel

The 2020 NFL Draft is right around the corner. This year’s event will be conducted digitally since teams will be drafting remotely due to the coronavirus pandemic.

Because draftees won’t be attending an actual draft ceremony, we likely won’t see the high-level fashion usually on display during the draft. Instead, players will be celebrating their selection from the comfort of their home.

That means the dress code will look radically different. However, the NFL is prepared for the change in attire with a detailed list of “prohibited” apparel.

Pro Football Talk has obtained a copy of the memo the league sent out regarding draft day gear. There are 15 different categories of banned clothing.

Here are some of them:

1. “Third-party logos other than those of NFL Official Licensed Partners; Nike, Adidas, UnderArmour, and New Era.” 2. “Disparaging depictions of the NFL, or any other third-party brands.” 3. “Non-NFL sports organizations or leagues.” (So much for the XFL Defenders garb.) 4. “Racial, religious, or ethnic slurs.” 5. “Explicit language.”

You can read the full list of prohibited apparel here.

The 2020 NFL Draft gets underway Thursday evening at 7 p.m. ET.