Gardner Minshew Has Been Excused From Eagles Practice Today

EAST RUTHERFORD, NEW JERSEY - DECEMBER 05: Gardner Minshew #10 of the Philadelphia Eagles looks on before the game against the New York Jets at MetLife Stadium on December 05, 2021 in East Rutherford, New Jersey. (Photo by Steven Ryan/Getty Images)

The Philadelphia Eagles excused quarterback Gardner Minshew from Tuesday's practice to mourn the loss of Mike Leach.

The Philadelphia Inquirer's Jeff McLane said Minshew, who played for Leach at Washington State, will attend the head coach's funeral in Mississippi.

Minshew finished fifth in the 2018 Heisman Trophy voting, amassing 4,779 passing yards and 38 touchdown throws in Leach's "Air Raid" offense. The sixth-round pick said the coach "changed my life."

"The way he believed in me — that belief, that's something that really resonates, and that's something I tell any parent, coach, teacher," Minshew said after Leach's death last week, per McLane. "The best thing you can do for a kid is believe in him."

Minshew could take first-team reps when returning to Philadelphia's practice later this week. Jalen Hurts suffered a sprained shoulder in last Sunday's win over the Chicago Bears.

Eagles head coach Nick Sirianni wouldn't rule out Hurts for Saturday's game against the Dallas Cowboys, but there's a good chance Minshew makes his first start of the season.