Gary Kubiak Announces Official Decision On NFL Future

Former NFL head coach Gary Kubiak officially announced a decision on his future within the league.

The former Denver Broncos head coach announced his retirement from the NFL. Kubiak spent the 2020 season as the offensive coordinator for the Minnesota Vikings.

“It’s been the honor of my lifetime to work for 36 seasons as an NFL player and coach,” Kubiak said in a statement. “I’ve been on a football field for most of my life, and now I look forward to stepping away from the game and enjoying more time with my family and friends.”

Vikings Offensive Coordinator/Assistant Head Coach Gary Kubiak has officially announced his retirement.

“I offer my sincere thanks to the owners and fans of the Minnesota Vikings, Denver Broncos, Baltimore Ravens, Houston Texans and San Francisco 49ers for giving me opportunities to be a part of this great game and for treating me and my family so well over the years,” he continued.

Kubiak led the Broncos to a Super Bowl title over the Carolina Panthers during the 2016 season. After a step back in 2017, he announced his plans to retire from coaching.

He remained retired for several seasons, serving as a front office assistant for the Broncos for two years. Kubiak eventually returned to the field as an assistant for the Vikings in 2019.

He took over as offensive coordinator for the 2020 season – where he had success. However, he decided it was the right time to step away.