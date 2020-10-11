Genie Bouchard Is Reportedly Dating An NFL Quarterback

Tennis star Genie Bouchard has not shied away from talking about her dating life in the past.

The Montreal, Canada native has been very open on her social media pages. Bouchard has often joked about her dating life, once prompting a ton of young men to send their dating resumes to her manager.

It appears the 26-year-old Bouchard is now off the market, though.

Bouchard is reportedly dating an NFL quarterback.

According to TMZ Sports, Bouchard has been dating Pittsburgh Steelers backup quarterback Mason Rudolph. The relationship is reportedly getting pretty serious.

Call this a new kind of love-love for tennis star Genie Bouchard … TMZ Sports has confirmed she’s now dating Pittsburgh Steelers QB Mason Rudolph!!! A source close to the couple tells us the two began a romantic fling recently … and have gotten pretty serious. In fact, 26-year-old Genie was just spotted at a fancy restaurant in Pittsburgh this week … posting a pic of her at the place with the caption, “Pitt stop.”

Rudolph, 25, has been in the NFL since 2018. He was a third-round NFL Draft pick out of Oklahoma State.

The 3-0 Steelers are set to take on the Philadelphia Eagles on Sunday. Perhaps Bouchard is in town to support her new boyfriend.