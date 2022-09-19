Geno Smith Filed Notable Trademark: NFL World Reacts

SEATTLE, WASHINGTON - SEPTEMBER 12: Geno Smith #7 of the Seattle Seahawks celebrates during the first quarter against the Denver Broncos at Lumen Field on September 12, 2022 in Seattle, Washington. (Photo by Steph Chambers/Getty Images) Steph Chambers/Getty Images

Seattle Seahawks quarterback Geno Smith has reportedly filed a notable trademark.

Following his team's big Week 1 win over the Denver Broncos, Smith told reporters that he'd been "written off but he didn't write back," on ESPN.

Smith has now filed that trademark.

"JUST IN: Seattle Seahawks QB Geno Smith has filed to trademark “They wrote me off, I ain’t write back though.” He uttered the phrase after beating former Seahawks QB Russell Wilson and the Broncos 17-16 in Monday Night Football," Darren Rovell reports.

Well played, Geno.

"Should write him off after not one offensive scoring drive," one fan wrote.

"Then he played this week and was written off," another fan added.

"He's going to be written off and be their QB2 by week 6," one fan admitted.

The Seahawks are now 1-1 on the season.