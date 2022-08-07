Geno Smith Makes His Opinion Clear: NFL World Reacts

SEATTLE, WASHINGTON - JANUARY 02: Geno Smith #7 of the Seattle Seahawks looks on before the game against the Detroit Lions at Lumen Field on January 02, 2022 in Seattle, Washington. (Photo by Steph Chambers/Getty Images) Steph Chambers/Getty Images

It remains to be seen who will start at quarterback for the Seattle Seahawks this fall.

Drew Lock, who was traded to Seattle as part of the Russell Wilson trade, is the likely favorite to start behind center for the Seahawks this season.

However, longtime backup Geno Smith remains a contender, as well.

Smith, though, has made it clear that he will support Lock no matter what happens.

“I’m on record: No matter what, I’ve got Drew Lock’s back. I want that known.”

That's a good teammate.

"This is why the Seahawks’ locker room and coaches love Geno Smith," Gregg Bell wrote.

"Great guy," one fan added.

"Man, Geno Smith seems cool as hell," another fan wrote.

"1. Good dude 2a. Drew lock may be better 2b. Might like the backup life (less stress)," another fan added.

The Seahawks will look to start a new era this fall at the quarterback position.