Geno Smith Taking First-Team Reps: NFL World Reacts

SEATTLE, WA - NOVEMBER 3: Quarterback Geno Smith #7 of the Seattle Seahawks cheers on teammates during warmups before a game against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers at CenturyLink Field on November 3, 2019 in Seattle, Washington. The Seahawks won 40-34 in overtime. (Photo by Stephen Brashear/Getty Images)

Who's going to start at quarterback for the Seahawks this season - Geno Smith or Drew Lock?

The Seahawks got Lock back in their trade of Russell Wilson, though the franchise appears to still be high on Smith, the veteran quarterback and longtime backup.

Wednesday, Smith took the first-team reps at the beginning of practice.

The Seahawks have an open competition, though it sounds like Smith has the leg up, for now.

Seahawks fans aren't sure what to think for now.

"How do they say they trust in drew lock and dont start him," one fan tweeted.

"Still thinking we are in tanking mode," another fan added.

It will be interesting to see how the competition transpires throughout training camp.