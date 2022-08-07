George Pickens Listed As First-String: NFL World Reacts

PITTSBURGH, PA - MAY 25: Pittsburgh Steelers wide receiver George Pickens (14) takes part in a drill during the team's OTA practice on May 25, 2022, at the Steelers Practice Facility in Pittsburgh, PA. (Photo by Brandon Sloter/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images) Icon Sportswire/Getty Images

Pittsburgh Steelers fans continue to grow in confidence with rookie George Pickens.

The rookie wide receiver has been turning heads at training camp this month.

Now, Pickens appears to be in line for a major role with the team's offense.

Pickens has reportedly been listed as a first-string wide receiver on the depth chart.

Watch out for George Pickens this fall.

"No surprise been a dawg," one fan wrote.

"LFG George !" another fan added.

"Tomlin got him locked in," one fan wrote.

The question now is, who will be throwing him the ball?

Mitch Trubisky appears to be in line for the starting job.