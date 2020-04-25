An exciting three days, seven rounds and 255 picks of the 2020 NFL Draft has officially come to an end.

The New York Giants had the honor of making the final selection of the 2020 draft. New York is a team on the rise, led by young offensive players including QB Daniel Jones and star RB Saquon Barkley.

The Giants went with the right choice in the first round, taking Georgia OT Andrew Thomas with the No. 4 overall pick. Thomas should help shore up an offensive line in need of a bruiser like the former Bulldogs lineman.

Now, 251 picks later, the Giants have made the final pick in the draft. Georgia LB Tae Crowder is the 2020 NFL Draft’s Mr. Irrelevant.

Here it is, Mr. Irrelevant: The #Giants take #Georgia LB Tae Crowder in the 7th round, 255th overall. And we’re done. The draft has finished, we all made it. Against all odds. — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) April 25, 2020

Crowder became a big-time contributor for the Bulldogs’ defense over the past two years. The 6-foot-3 linebacker had 122 tackles, 10 tackles for loss, 2 interceptions and 1.5 sacks in 32 career games at Georgia.

Crowder wraps up not only the 2020 NFL Draft, but a terrific draft class for the New York Giants. Each of the organization’s first four 2020 picks – Thomas, Alabama safety Xavier McKinney, UConn offensive tackle Matt Peart and UCLA CB Darnay Holmes – have a chance to be an immediate contributor in 2020.

The Giants could be a darkhorse team to watch out of the NFC next season.