Gerrit Cole Has 2-Word Description Of Josh Naylor's Celebration
Cleveland Guardians slugger Josh Naylor homered off Gerrit Cole in Game 4 of the American League Divisional Series on Sunday night.
Following his big home run, Naylor did a "rock the baby" celebration and appeared to yell at Cole, calling him his "son."
The Yankees got the win, though, forcing a decisive Game 5 on Monday night.
Following the game, Cole had a two-word description of Naylor's home run celebration.
"It's cute," Cole said bluntly.
Naylor's celebration had gone viral on social media earlier on Sunday night.
The Yankees and the Guardians will play Game 5 on Monday night, with the winner advancing to the ALCS to take on the Houston Astros.