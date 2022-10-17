Gerrit Cole Has 2-Word Description Of Josh Naylor's Celebration

CLEVELAND, OHIO - OCTOBER 16: Gerrit Cole #45 of the New York Yankees reacts after a strikeout against the Cleveland Guardians during the seventh inning in game four of the American League Division Series at Progressive Field on October 16, 2022 in Cleveland, Ohio. (Photo by Christian Petersen/Getty Images) Christian Petersen/Getty Images

Cleveland Guardians slugger Josh Naylor homered off Gerrit Cole in Game 4 of the American League Divisional Series on Sunday night.

Following his big home run, Naylor did a "rock the baby" celebration and appeared to yell at Cole, calling him his "son."

The Yankees got the win, though, forcing a decisive Game 5 on Monday night.

Following the game, Cole had a two-word description of Naylor's home run celebration.

"It's cute," Cole said bluntly.

Naylor's celebration had gone viral on social media earlier on Sunday night.

The Yankees and the Guardians will play Game 5 on Monday night, with the winner advancing to the ALCS to take on the Houston Astros.