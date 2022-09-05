Giants Are Signing Notable Wide Receiver To Practice Squad

NASHVILLE, TN - DECEMBER 07: Helmets of the New York Giants rests on the sideline during a game against the Tennessee Titans at LP Field on December 7, 2014 in Nashville, Tennessee. (Photo by Frederick Breedon/Getty Images)

The New York Giants are opening the year with plenty of question marks at wide receiver.

With the regular season beckoning this Sunday, the G-Men made a minor depth addition.

Per NFL Network's Mike Garafolo, the Giants signed Marcus Johnson to their practice squad on a maximum veteran's deal.

Johnson has played for three teams over five years, most recently compiling 160 receiving yards for the Tennessee Titans last season. He hasn't found the end zone since scoring twice for the Indianapolis Colts in 2019.

The San Francisco 49ers, who signed Johnson to a one-year deal earlier this offseason, released him last week.

Quarterback Daniel Jones enters a make-or-break year without much stability at wide receiver.

The oft-injured Sterling Shepard is recovering from an Achilles tear suffered last year and is questionable for Week 1. Kadarius Toney has experienced multiple health setbacks -- currently a leg injury -- early in his NFL career, and Kenny Golladay has not inspired much confidence with his performance in training camp.

Amid a promising preseason, Collin Johnson went on the IR with an Achilles injury.

The Giants will begin their 2022 season this Sunday against one of Marcus Johnson's former teams, the Titans.