Giants Had Big Return At Practice On Wednesday

The New York Giants could soon receive a major boost to their offensive line.

After missing the last two games with a knee injury, offensive tackle Evan Neal was a limited participant in Wednesday's practice. The rookie's status remains unclear for Sunday's game against the Detroit Lions.

A major part of Big Blue's surprising 2022 turnaround, Neal immediately slid into a starting role. However, the No. 7 pick got carted off the field early in Week 7's game against the Jacksonville Jaguars.

The Giants would love to welcome back the imposing 6'7", 360-pound lineman to their run-heavy offense. Saquon Barkley leads the NFL with 931 rushing yards, and only two teams (Chicago Bears and Atlanta Falcons) have attempted more runs.

Although Neal practiced for the first time since getting injured, The Record's Art Stapleton called New York's Thanksgiving game against the Dallas Cowboys "a realistic target" for his in-game return. The Giants might not want to push him back into action right before facing a division rival on a shortened week.

Having already notched their highest win total since 2016, the 7-2 Giants will look to keep rolling against the 3-6 Lions this Sunday at 1 p.m. ET.