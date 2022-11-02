Giants Have Claimed Former Bills Wide Receiver

PHILADELPHIA, PA - DECEMBER 26: A detailed view of a New York Giants helmet on the sidelines before the game between the Philadelphia Eagles and the New York Giants at Lincoln Financial Field on December 26, 2021 in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania. (Photo by Scott Taetsch/Getty Images) No licensing by any casino, sportsbook, and/or fantasy sports organization for any purpose. During game play, no use of images within play-by-play, statistical account or depiction of a game (e.g., limited to use of fewer than 10 images during the game). Scott Taetsch/Getty Images

The New York Giants hope that hiring someone from the Buffalo Bills will pay dividends again.

Big Blue claimed wide receiver Isaiah Hodgins off waivers on Wednesday. He'll reunite with general manager Joe Schoen and head coach Brian Daboll, Buffalo's assistant GM and offensive coordinator when making Hodgins the No. 207 pick in the 2020 NFL Draft.

Hodgins entered the NFL after tallying 1,171 receiving yards and 13 touchdowns during his junior year at Oregon State. The 6'4", 210-pound wideout played four snaps in one game as a rookie.

Elevated from Buffalo's practice squad in Week 5, Hodgins caught four of six targets for 41 yards in a 38-3 win over the Pittsburgh Steelers. Those remain the only touches of his NFL career.

However, Hodgins could have a better chance at carving out a role with the Giants.

Darius Slayton leads the No. 30-ranked passing offense with just 232 receiving yards. Sterling Shepard and Collin Johnson are out for the season, Kenny Golladay hasn't caught a pass since Week 1, and Kadarius Toney got traded to the Kansas City Chiefs before Tuesday's deadline.

The Giants have gotten off to a surprising 6-2 start despite their receiving woes. Hodgins can grow familiar with their offense during a Week 9 bye.