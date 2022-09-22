Giants Players Have Request For Fans On Monday Night

PHILADELPHIA, PA - DECEMBER 26: A detailed view of a New York Giants helmet on the sidelines before the game between the Philadelphia Eagles and the New York Giants at Lincoln Financial Field on December 26, 2021 in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania. (Photo by Scott Taetsch/Getty Images) Scott Taetsch/Getty Images

The New York Giants want to make MetLife Stadium a lively atmosphere for Monday's game against the Dallas Cowboys.

On Wednesday night, multiple Giants players urged fans attending the NFC East clash to wear white.

Defensive backs Xavier McKinney, Julian Love and Adoree' Jackson, and kicker Graham Gano all shared the directive on Twitter.

The team sent a letter to season-ticket holders from head coach Brian Daboll confirming that they'll wear all-white uniforms and thanking fans for "bringing the juice" during their Week 2 win over the Carolina Panthers.

"We look forward to seeing you on Monday night when we will be wearing our white color rush uniforms and handing out white rally towels to all fans," Daboll wrote, via The Record's Art Stapleton. "You can wear your best white Giants gear to make it a complete 'White Out.'"

Following six straight seasons with six wins or fewer, the Giants are looking to reinvigorate their fan base behind a new regime. They've gotten off to a great start, going 2-0 with nail-biting wins over the Panthers and Tennessee Titans.

They now have a chance to make a national statement at a division foe's expense on Monday Night Football. If the fans heed the team's call to action, East Rutherford could get louder than it's been in quite some time.

The Week 3 game kicks off at 8:15 p.m. ET.